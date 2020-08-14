Have yourself a night, Mookie Betts.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder dazzled Thursday night against the San Diego Padres, launching three home runs (!) in the contest.

His first homer came in the bottom of the second, extending L.A.’s lead to three in the process.

Betts hit home run No. 2 in his very next at-bat, launching one to left-center field in the fourth to give the Dodgers an 8-2 advantage.

But Betts didn’t stop there. He blasted his third of the evening one inning later to give the Dodgers an eight-run lead.

This is the sixth time Betts has hit three bombs in one game, joining Johnny Mize and Sammy Sosa for the most such games in Major League Baseball history, via ESPN Stats and Info.

Is that good?

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images