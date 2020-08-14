Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Have yourself a night, Mookie Betts.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder dazzled Thursday night against the San Diego Padres, launching three home runs (!) in the contest.

His first homer came in the bottom of the second, extending L.A.’s lead to three in the process.

RAKE CITY, DID WE STUTTER? pic.twitter.com/hl28UldwKx — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 14, 2020

Betts hit home run No. 2 in his very next at-bat, launching one to left-center field in the fourth to give the Dodgers an 8-2 advantage.

Which one of you asked for more homers? pic.twitter.com/KmWy5bq9He — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 14, 2020

But Betts didn’t stop there. He blasted his third of the evening one inning later to give the Dodgers an eight-run lead.

NO ONE MAN SHOULD HAVE ALL THAT POWER. pic.twitter.com/fGOS7Qci0g — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 14, 2020

This is the sixth time Betts has hit three bombs in one game, joining Johnny Mize and Sammy Sosa for the most such games in Major League Baseball history, via ESPN Stats and Info.

Mookie Betts has hit 3 home runs tonight. It's the 6th time in his career that he has homered 3 times in one game. He joins Hall of Famer Johnny Mize and Sammy Sosa for the most such games in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/34T9e5SWHb — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 14, 2020

Is that good?

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images