Watch Five Minutes Of Rob Gronkowski Mic’d Up At Buccaneers Practice

Rob Gronkowski is a total goofball.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday shared a mic’d-up video of the superstar tight end running routes and, generally, doing his thing at practice. The results are undeniably humorous, as Gronkowski basically grunts and giggles his way through every play.

Take a look:

The sound effects when @RobGronkowski runs routes 😂 pic.twitter.com/7O5e5E96B2 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 26, 2020

Gronkowski clearly is enjoying life in Tampa.