Watch Five Minutes Of Rob Gronkowski Mic’d Up At Buccaneers Practice

Rob Gronkowski is a total goofball.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday shared a mic’d-up video of the superstar tight end running routes and, generally, doing his thing at practice. The results are undeniably humorous, as Gronkowski basically grunts and giggles his way through every play.
Take a look:
Gronkowski clearly is enjoying life in Tampa.
That said, the future Hall of Famer exhibited similar behavior throughout his Patriots career, so this video shouldn’t be used to fill the “glad to be out of New England” narrative.