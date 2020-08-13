When it seemed all hope was lost, J.D. Martinez gave the Boston Red Sox some life.
The Red Sox designated hitter blasted a grand slam in the eighth inning, pulling Boston back into the game as he cut a previous eight-run deficit to 8-5 with nobody out in the frame.
Jackie Bradley Jr., Jose Peraza, Kevin Pillar and Jonathan Arauz (RBI) all slapped singles in the inning before Martinez blasted the homer over the Green Monster.
Check it out here:
‼️ GRAND DINGER ‼️ pic.twitter.com/17ME9JKM7q
— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 13, 2020
We’ll see if it proves too little too late for the Red Sox, who went into the ninth inning trailing 8-5.
