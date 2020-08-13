Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When it seemed all hope was lost, J.D. Martinez gave the Boston Red Sox some life.

The Red Sox designated hitter blasted a grand slam in the eighth inning, pulling Boston back into the game as he cut a previous eight-run deficit to 8-5 with nobody out in the frame.

Jackie Bradley Jr., Jose Peraza, Kevin Pillar and Jonathan Arauz (RBI) all slapped singles in the inning before Martinez blasted the homer over the Green Monster.

Check it out here:

We’ll see if it proves too little too late for the Red Sox, who went into the ninth inning trailing 8-5.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images