If anyone needed a home run it was J.D. Martinez.
The Red Sox designated hitter had not amassed an RBI since Boston’s Opening Day win over the Baltimore Orioles, and has struggled a bit at the plate since .
But the home run drought ended Monday night when Martinez absolutely crushed a solo home run up and over the Green Monster to extend Boston’s lead to 4-1 in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Check it out:
J.D. ABSOLUTELY ANNIHILATED THAT BALL pic.twitter.com/cH8xMsf5DD
— NESN (@NESN) August 11, 2020
We wonder if it’s landed yet.
More Red Sox: Ron Roenicke Reveals Factors Behind Brian Johnson’s Release
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images