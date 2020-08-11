Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If anyone needed a home run it was J.D. Martinez.

The Red Sox designated hitter had not amassed an RBI since Boston’s Opening Day win over the Baltimore Orioles, and has struggled a bit at the plate since .

But the home run drought ended Monday night when Martinez absolutely crushed a solo home run up and over the Green Monster to extend Boston’s lead to 4-1 in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Check it out:

J.D. ABSOLUTELY ANNIHILATED THAT BALL pic.twitter.com/cH8xMsf5DD — NESN (@NESN) August 11, 2020

We wonder if it’s landed yet.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images