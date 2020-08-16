Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thus far, the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs have been a treat.

Frankly, because there is little in the world better than playoff hockey goes into overtime. And we’ve seen plenty of that during the NHL’s resumption, starting right off the bat with the Tampa Bay Lightning defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fourth-longest playoff game in NHL history.

And Sunday was no exception, with an action packed tilt between the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames being forced beyond regulation in dramatic fashion.

Joe Pavelski notched a goal in the first two periods of the game, and earned a hat trick with in the final minute of the third to tie things up and send it to overtime. Check it out below:

Calgary leads Dallas in the series, 2-1. Watch the rest of the game here.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images