It was a frustrating third quarter on Tuesday for the Boston Celtics, who trailed the Miami Heat all game.

And as they got back into it with an 11-0 run in the third quarter, that momentum got ruined with a plethora of foul calls.

A questionable charge on Gordon Hayward. Marcus Smart fouling out with three minutes to play in the frame. Jayson Tatum coming close to the same fate after putting up 11 third-quarter points.

The Celtics needed a shift, and Kemba Walker tried to give it to them.

As the final seconds winded down in the frame, Walker took an inbound pass, made a few dribbles and threw a shot up from half court to beat the buzzer.

The points helped Boston cut its deficit down to 91-83. Check it out below:

Kemba at the buzzer! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/w2mrLOM5b3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 5, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images