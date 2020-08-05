It was a frustrating third quarter on Tuesday for the Boston Celtics, who trailed the Miami Heat all game.
And as they got back into it with an 11-0 run in the third quarter, that momentum got ruined with a plethora of foul calls.
A questionable charge on Gordon Hayward. Marcus Smart fouling out with three minutes to play in the frame. Jayson Tatum coming close to the same fate after putting up 11 third-quarter points.
The Celtics needed a shift, and Kemba Walker tried to give it to them.
As the final seconds winded down in the frame, Walker took an inbound pass, made a few dribbles and threw a shot up from half court to beat the buzzer.
The points helped Boston cut its deficit down to 91-83. Check it out below:
