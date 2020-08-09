Kevin Pillar was substituted into Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays for his offense, but it was his defense that made a major difference for the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning.

Pillar, who pinch-hit for left fielder Andrew Benintendi in the fourth inning, threw out Toronto Blue Jays’ Travis Shaw trying to score from second base with two outs in a one-run game. His throw to catcher Christian Vazquez at the plate got the Red Sox out of the inning and helped Boston maintain their 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Watch it here:

Wow.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images