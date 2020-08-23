Watch Kevin Pillar Smack Lead-Off Home Run In Red Sox-Orioles Series Finale

The Red Sox wasted no time doing damage to the scoreboard Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards.

Kevin Pillar gave Boston an early lead over the Baltimore Orioles with a lead-off home run in the series finale between American League East rivals. The veteran outfielder jumped all over a cutter from O’s starter Wade LeBlanc, sending a towering shot over the fence in left-center field.

You can check out Pillar’s blast in the video below.

2nd pitch of the game! pic.twitter.com/C73RQa9MJ9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 23, 2020

Pillar was one of only four batters faced by LeBlanc. The southpaw was removed from the contest with one out in the top half of the first after experiencing discomfort in his left elbow.