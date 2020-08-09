Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mitch Moreland called game.

Tied with the Blue Jays in the bottom of the ninth, the Boston Red Sox had one last chance to get something going against the Toronto. The half-inning didn’t start off too promising, with Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinex each grounding out to give the Red Sox one more out to work with.

But it was all they needed.

Xander Bogaerts was walked by pitcher Thomas Hatch, setting up Mitch Moreland to save the day. The first baseman immediately crushed one to centerfield, giving the Sox a 5-3 walk-off victory.

Check it out below:

"EVERYBODY GOES CRAAAAZY AT FENWAY PAAAAARK" pic.twitter.com/oCtaXTJTKf — NESN (@NESN) August 9, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images