It sure looked like we were going to see our first game to go overtime inside the NHL’s Edmonton bubble Sunday night.

Nazem Kadri and the Avalanche, however, had other plans.

Colorado claimed victory in its first Western Conference round-robin game against the St. Louis Blues in thrilling fashion. With the clock winding down in the third period, a Gabriel Landeskog shot rang off the post and was cleaned up by Kadri, who lit the lamp almost simultaneously as the final horn sounded. After a lengthy review, it was deemed a good goal, lifting the Avs over the reigning Stanley Cup champions 2-1.

You can check out the goal, as well as a slo-mo, overhead version, in the tweets below.

Kadri etched his name in the record books with his heroics, as he matched the mark for the latest go-ahead goal scored in NHL playoff history.

The Avalanche will look to make it back-to-back wins in the round-robin stage Wednesday night when they take on the Dallas Stars. The Blues return to the ice Thursday for a matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images