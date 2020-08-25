Watch Nick Ritchie Score Opening Goal For Bruins In Game 2 Vs. Lightning

Well, that’s one way to score.

The Boston Bruins struck first in Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian’s stick broke, which led to Nick Ritchie taking the puck to the net. He and Charlie Coyle jammed at the loose puck until it finally crossed the line.

There was a bit of confusion as to whose goal it was and whether it counted.

At the end of the day, it was Ritchie’s goal and the Bruins had a 1-0 lead just 3:14 into the game.

Check it out:

That third line keeps producing and Ritchie picked up his first goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.