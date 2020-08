The heavy hitters of Boston’s lineup issued a reminder to MLB on Friday as to why they are so feared.

Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez both launched homers early on in the Red Sox’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. And with two on and two out in the fifth inning, Rafael Devers had a blast of his own.

It was an absolute moonshot.

The Red Sox third baseman launched a 447-foot dinger that put the Sox up 6-0.

Check it out.