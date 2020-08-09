Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers didn’t let a little slump prevent him from delivering in the clutch Sunday afternoon.

After Bo Bichette gave the Blue Jays a 3-2 lead with a solo home run in the top half of the sixth, Devers matched his fellow budding star with a long ball in the bottom half of the frame. The Red Sox third baseman unloaded on a first-pitch sinker from Toronto starter Matt Shoemaker, drilling his second home run of the season to center field.

It was a much-needed round-tripper for Devers, who went hitless in three of Boston’s last four games.

