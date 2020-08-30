Watch Red Sox’s Bobby Dalbec Hit 373-Foot Home Run In MLB Debut

Well, it didn’t take Bobby Dalbec very long to showcase his power bat.

Dalbec, whom the Red Sox promoted following the Mitch Moreland trade, made his Major League Baseball debut Sunday in the series finale between Boston and the Washington Nationals. After striking out in his first career big league at-bat, Dalbec put one in the seats his second time at the plate.

The 25-year-old displayed some opposite-field power in the third inning, as he walloped a two-run shot to right field off a fastball from Javy Guerra. Dalbec’s first MLB round-tripper gave the Red Sox a five-run lead over the Nats.

Dalbec’s long ball was the third two-run home run of the game for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts opened the scoring in the first inning and Rafael Devers followed suit in the second.