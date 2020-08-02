The Boston Red Sox got off to a good start in their series finale against the New York Yankees on Sunday thanks to Xander Bogaerts.
The shortstop hit his second career home run off pitcher John Paxton in his first at-bat of the evening, bringing home J.D. Martinez from third base to give Boston the early 2-0 advantage.
The homer traveled 99.8 miles per hour, 386 feet to right center field to give Bogaerts eight RBI on the season.
