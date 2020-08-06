Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not caring for his “Timelord” nickname, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, Danny Ainge, recommended that second-year player Robert Williams III instead be called “Lob Williams.”

That didn’t quite stick as well with the fans who coined the “Timelord” nickname, but that feat of his game was on full display in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

In the closing seconds of the first quarter, guard Marcus Smart threw up an alley-oop from just beyond the three-point arc to where Williams III was making a cut to the far-side low post.

And the young center threw it down to give Boston the 32-25 advantage. Check it out below:

TIME LORD INCOMING ⏰👑 pic.twitter.com/Ey2xCYXYlv — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 6, 2020

In addition to the alley-oop, Williams III saw a significant increase in playing time, allowed the Celtics to score off his screens and reminded us what he does best: block shots.

After dealing with a pesky injury through most of the season, Williams III showed he may be healthy enough to offer flashes of what the Celtics have been missing.

