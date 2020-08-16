Xander Bogaerts kept the rally going for the Boston Red Sox in the third inning Saturday night.
The Red Sox shortstop connected on a solo home run in the top of the third, giving Boston its first lead of the night, 3-2, over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Check it out:
Going back, back, back… gone! pic.twitter.com/gx0z6Et1gz
— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 16, 2020
Bogaerts’ homer came after J.D. Martinez connected on a two-run single down the third-base line to tie the game. Martinez was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double, however.
The 27-year-old Bogaerts now has three home runs and 10 RBIs on the season.
