Xander Bogaerts kept the rally going for the Boston Red Sox in the third inning Saturday night.

The Red Sox shortstop connected on a solo home run in the top of the third, giving Boston its first lead of the night, 3-2, over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Check it out:

Bogaerts’ homer came after J.D. Martinez connected on a two-run single down the third-base line to tie the game. Martinez was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double, however.

The 27-year-old Bogaerts now has three home runs and 10 RBIs on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images