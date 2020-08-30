Watch Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Crush Home Runs Vs. Nationals

The Red Sox got the bats going early Sunday afternoon.

Xander Bogaerts gave Boston an early lead over the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Fenway Park. The star shortstop jumped all over an 0-1 fastball from Nats starter Austin Voth and launched a two-run home run well over the Green Monster.

The Sox smacked another two-run long ball in the second frame, this time off the bat of Rafael Devers. The young third basemen lifted a towering shot off a Voth four-seamer that just made it over the fence in right field.

The ball 𝘿𝙄𝘿 in fact go over the wall. pic.twitter.com/MmepdTZX6i — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 30, 2020

Bogaerts’ home run was his eighth on the season and second in as many games. It was homer No. 5 of 2020 for Devers.