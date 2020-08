Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox got off to quite the start Saturday against the Washington Nationals.

Following a lead-off single by Alex Verdugo and Green Monster-smashing double by J.D. Martinez, the Red Sox shortstop stepped to the plate and gave Boston a three-run lead with one swing of the bat.

You can watch Bogaerts’ blast to center below:

Bogaerts now has seven home runs on the season for the Red Sox, who held a 3-0 lead after the first inning.