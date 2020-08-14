Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was able to somewhat elaborate on David Pastrnak’s “unfit to participate” designation, which caused the winger to miss the team’s 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Thursday’s Game 2 clash.

Perhaps the main takeaway, though, is Cassidy does not believe it will keep Pastrnak off the ice “long term.”

“As for Pasta, he was questionable from the game yesterday afternoon, this morning and he was getting treatment — unfit to participate,” Cassidy told reporters on a video conference following the loss, as seen on NESN.

“We don’t believe it will be long term. That’s a day-to-day thing, we hope. So, obviously, targeting Saturday at noon,” Cassidy continued. “But until we see him tomorrow, and tough, Saturday at noon, because it’s tough to test it, get out skating on a morning skate type of thing. So, it’ll probably be right down to the game time again on Saturday.”

The series is tied at one game apiece following the Canes’ win on Thursday with the series shifting to Game 3 from the NHL bubble in Toronto on Saturday.

Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images