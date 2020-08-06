Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Though in the broad scheme of things the result of the round-robin tournament doesn’t matter all too much, it’s a little disconcerting how the Boston Bruins have stumbled out of the gate.

The Bruins lost their exhibition game and first two round-robin matches in Toronto, with some moments of quality play being marred by listlessness far too often.

In the latest “NESN Bruins Podcast” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen assess what the level of concern should be for the Bruins right now ahead of their final round-robin game, which will be Sunday against the Washington Capitals.

Listen to the episode in the player below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://media.transistor.fm/61bc0141.mp3

Thumbnail photo via Caption: Mar 3, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) looks on against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports