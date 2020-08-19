What Time Is Bruins-Hurricanes Game 5? NHL Moves Back Puck Drop

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes have to wait (again) … just not nearly as long as last time.

Game 4 of the Bruins-Hurricanes first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series on Wednesday will begin at 4:20 p.m. ET instead of the previously scheduled 4 p.m. puck drop. The start time was pushed back after the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets went into overtime, a game the Lightning won to eliminate Columbus.

The same thing happened for the series opener of both series. The Lightning and Blue Jackets played a history-making five-overtime Game 1 last week that actually forced the NHL to postpone the Bruins-Hurricanes game with all of the Eastern Conference teams playing inside the NHL’s Toronto bubble.

NESN has you covered with wall-to-wall coverage no matter the start time: