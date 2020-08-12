Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes was supposed to start at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

But the Stanley Cup Playoffs are unpredictable — especially in a bubble city with each conference getting their own rink.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets also began their quest for the Cup on Tuesday night, but their game is causing a delay to Boston’s due to going into quadruple (!!!!) overtime.

There’s no set time as of 8:35 p.m. ET when the B’s and Canes will take the ice, but SportsNet’s Chris Johnston provided a rough time frame.

We'll officially enter a delay situation for tonight's BOS-CAR game once we get beyond 6:42 p.m. ET. The NHL requires an 87.5-minute turnaround between games. And double overtime is just beginning here at Scotiabank Arena. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 11, 2020

So essentially, fans will be waiting about an hour and a half before puck drop.

The year 2020 continues to be the strangest.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images