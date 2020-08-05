Brian Belichick seemingly has been around the Patriots’ program forever, but now he will be replacing his older brother, Stephen, as New England’s safeties coach for the 2020 season.

There are pictures of Brian Belichick as a fresh-faced kid on the Patriots sideline as far back as 2007, but he officially joined the organization as a scouting assistant in 2016 then spent three seasons as a coaching assistant. Now, he’ll look over his own position group as Stephen moves to outside linebackers.

So, what will head coach Bill Belichick’s youngest child bring as a position coach?

“Knowledge,” Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones said Wednesday in a video conference call. “He’s grown up around the ball. His whole life has been football, so you get a lot of knowledge from him, what he’s learned from being around. He’s been around it so much his entire life. He definitely brings that facet to the game and just another set of eyes on the game.”

Jones said Brian Belichick has, thus far, been “more vocal” than he has in years past.

“Before, it was more behind the scenes as an assistant,” Jones said. “Now, he has the opportunity to take charge and take the lead of that group and put his fingerprint on it.”

Brian Belichick will work alongside cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino, 27, forming what has to be the youngest secondary coaching pairing in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images