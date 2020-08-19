What Yankees Staffers Had To Say About Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo After Series

The Red Sox weekend series against the New York Yankees didn’t exactly go well for Boston, who lost all four games in the series.

But if there was one positive sign to come out of The Bronx perhaps it was the play of Alex Verdugo. The first-year Boston outfielder recorded six hits in 16 at-bats against New York, two of which were home runs.

It seems to have prompted some rave reviews from the opposite dugout.

One Yankees staffer told ESPN’s Buster Olney, “Boston fans are going to love that guy.” Other staffers left the four-game series “extremely impressed” by Verdugo, according to Olney.

Verdugo, as you may recall, was the centerpiece coming back to Boston in the trade that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 21-year-old already has showed some promising signs of how good he can be, recording a .284 batting average with some high-level defensive play as well.

The Red Sox certainly are hoping he’ll continue his strong play both against their biggest AL East rival and in the games ahead. But for now, Boston will host the Philadelphia Phillies in two-game set which began Tuesday.

