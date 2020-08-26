White Sox’s Lucas Giolito Earns First No-Hitter Of 2020 MLB Season

The 26-year-old righty struck out 13 and walked one across nine hitless innings

Major League Baseball saw its first no-hitter of the season Tuesday night, and it came at the hands of Lucas Giolito.

The White Sox righty struck out 13 and walked just one batter across nine hitless innings in Chicago’s 4-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He threw just 101 pitches, too.

Here’s the moment that sealed the deal:

Despite the impressive effort, Giolito remained humble after the game.

“You can’t do something like that without the whole team behind you. They were fantastic,” he said, via USA TODAY Sports’ Steve Gardner. “I shook off (catcher) James (McCann) once all night. He deserves this just as much as I do … It was just a really really cool moment.”

Got to love it.

