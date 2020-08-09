Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Like many classic basketball fans, Dr. Anthony Fauci is a big fan of Bob Cousy.

Cousy, now 91, averaged 18.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in his spectacular 13-year career as a member of the Boston Celtics. He racked up six NBA championships between 1957 and 1963, including 13 All-Star nods, 10 All-NBA First-Team honors and an MVP award in 1957.

So meeting Cousy “is as good as anything” for Fauci. But why does he consider him a personal hero?

“The reason is, relatively speaking, he was short and fast,” Fauci said, via Boston.com. “So, I inherited a couple of things from my father. One, he was a champion sprinter in high school in New York City. He was the New York City champ in sprinting. So I got his speed. Unfortunately, I got his height. So, Bob Cousy was my total hero.”

Cousy was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in Aug. 2019.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images