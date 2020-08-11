Cam Newton hasn’t seen any game action for the Patriots, but Michael Vick already is encouraged by how the 2015 NFL MVP has handled himself in New England.

During Monday’s “First Things First” episode, Vick touched on how, according to him, Newton is off to a great start with the Patriots. In particular, Vick was impressed by Newton’s first official press conference with his new team.

“When you look at that video and you look at Cam smiling, that’s a smile of confidence,” Vick said. “That’s Cam knowing deep down, in his heart of hearts, that he can bring something to the table for the New England Patriots. Nobody’s expecting Cam to go out and win the Super Bowl this year, we know what happened (eight players opting out). … Nevertheless, he still steps in front of the camera … ‘I’m going to be the best version of myself, I’m ecstatic to be in a New England Patriots uniform.’

” … Nobody gives Cam credit for stepping up in a major way and becoming a New England Patriot … Cam is sitting in a very vulnerable position but I think it’s a position that he’s accepting. It’s great to see him smiling and confident that he’s going to make this right.”

Obviously, Newton has a long way to go before he’s considered a success with the Patriots. Moreover, there’s a legitimate chance he isn’t the starter in Week 1.

However, thus far, the 31-year-old is saying and doing all the right things.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images