Why Nate Burleson Views Patriots As AFC East Favorites In 2020 Season

With Tom Brady long gone from Foxboro, many view the AFC East crown as ripe for the taking for the first time in a decade-plus.

The division race most likely will be fairly competitive, but Nate Burleson still sees the New England Patriots coming out on top.

The NFL wideout-turned-analyst seems to be expecting big things from Cam Newton in his first season with New England. While the Patriots’ offense is notoriously complex, Burleson is confident the team’s coaching staff will make sure Newton is prepared and equipped to take over for Brady under center.

“With everything that we’re talking about when it comes to Cam Newton adjusting to the Patriots and the offense, I don’t think we’re talking about the coaches being able to make Cam Newton better,” Burleson said Tuesday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “You can easily look past the Patriots without Tom Brady being in that lineup, but just imagine for a second — if the coaching staff can help Cam Newton recapture some of that magic and they still have that same type of flow, discipline and consistency on that offense, this is going to be a team more dangerous than we’ve ever seen. So I’m going with the Patriots.”

The Patriots, as of now, are set to open their 2020 season with a division battle. New England is scheduled to host the recharged Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13 for a Week 1 showdown at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Patriots