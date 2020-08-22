Why New Red Sox Pitcher Nick Pivetta Will Go To Alternate Site Instead Of Joining Team

If the Red Sox had Nick Pivetta en route to Baltimore right now, no one would bat an eye.

Rather, he’s heading to Boston’s alternate training site, and that’s turning some heads.

Pivetta was part of the return to the Red Sox in their trade that sent Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Philadelphia Phillies. Connor Seabold also is coming back to Boston in the trade.

Pivetta has 92 big league appearances, 71 of which are starts. Considering the Red Sox are in borderline dire need of pitching in general, but especially starting pitching, it was curious why the Red Sox sent the 27-year-old to Pawtucket.

But now, we have the reasoning.