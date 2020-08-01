Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not having your starting goaltender on the ice in the final practice before the season restart isn’t exactly ideal.

And as it stands right now, Tuukka Rask’s status for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers is uncertain.

The Boston Bruins netminder was not on the ice for Saturday’s skate, and following the session head coach Bruce Cassidy shared what he could about the goalie.

“He wasn’t feeling well, so unfit to participate today,” Cassidy said over Zoom. “As an afternoon game tomorrow, 3 o’clock, I’m sure the follow-up question is will he start? I’ll have to talk to Tuukka later, see where he’s at. If not, (Jaroslav Halak) will be ready to go.”

Boston has a plenty competent backup in Halak, and the Bruins probably aren’t living and dying with the result of the round-robin games, so they’ll likely be plenty careful with Rask.

Should Rask be unable to even dress, either Dan Vladar or Maxime Lagace will back up Halak.

Thumbnail photo via Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports