Are you ready for some late-night hockey?

The Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks are set to square in Game 2 of their NHL Qualifying Round series inside the Edmonton bubble. The Wild earned an impressive 3-0 victory Sunday in the series opener.

Will Minnesota take a commanding 2-0 series lead or will Vancouver even things up? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Wild-Canucks Game 2 online:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 10:45 p.m. ET

TV: USA

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports Images