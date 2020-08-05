Are you ready for some late-night hockey?
The Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks are set to square in Game 2 of their NHL Qualifying Round series inside the Edmonton bubble. The Wild earned an impressive 3-0 victory Sunday in the series opener.
Will Minnesota take a commanding 2-0 series lead or will Vancouver even things up? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Wild-Canucks Game 2 online:
When: Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 10:45 p.m. ET
TV: USA
Live Stream: FuboTV
