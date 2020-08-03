The Western Conference qualifying round continues Sunday with a matchup between the seventh-seeded Canucks and tenth-seeded Wild.
Vancouver and Minnesota will kick off their best-of-five series at Rogers Place in Edmonton as they battle for a spot in the first round of NHL playoffs. The Canucks claimed two of their three regular-season meetings with the Wild before the season was put on pause.
Here’s how to watch Wild-Canucks:
When: Sunday, Aug. 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports
