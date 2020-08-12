Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun soon will measure the strength of their apparent revival.

The Sun will battle the Dallas Wings on Wednesday in Bradenton, Fla., at the IMG Academy in a WNBA regular season game. Following Monday’s victory over the Atlanta Dream, Connecticut vies for its first back-to-back wins of the season and is keen to move on from its early struggles and climb from fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

After a bright start to the 2020 season, the Wings have lost four of their last five games and have slipped to last place in the Western Conference standings.

Here’s how to watch Wings-Sun on Wednesday:

Dallas Wings (3-5) vs. Connecticut Sun (2-6)

When: Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN+

Online: NESN Live Stream

Recent meetings

The Sun have beaten the Wings in three consecutive meetings dating back to last season. Connecticut earned its first win of 2020 last Thursday, drubbing the Wings 91-68.

Players to watch

DeWanna Bonner has starred in her first season with Connecticut. She averages a team-high 18.8 points per game.

Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale is the WNBA’s second-leading scorer, averaging 20.4 points per game this season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images