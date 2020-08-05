Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards will square off Wednesday in a matchup of two teams going in opposite directions inside the Walt Disney World bubble.

The Sixers, fresh off Monday’s thrilling win over the San Antonio Spurs, are 1-1 since the NBA restart. The Wizards, meanwhile, are 0-3 since beginning play at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Will Washington get its act together against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sixers-Wizards online:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

