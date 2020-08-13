Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics will play their eighth and final seeding game Wednesday afternoon inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble.

Boston’s final pre-playoff opponent will be the Washington Wizards, who are 0-7 at Walt Disney World entering their matchup with the C’s. The Wizards will have a fighting chance of leaving Orlando with a win, however, as the C’s on Wednesday will sit their entire starting lineup as well as Marcus Smart.

Following their matchup with Washington, the C’s will move on to battle the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Here’s how to watch Wizards vs. Celtics online:

When: Thursday, Aug. 13, at noon ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images