Will the reality of Sevilla’s prowess defer Wolves’ UEFA Europa League dream?

The teams will face off Tuesday in Duisburg, Germany, at MSV Arena in the Europa League quarterfinals. This “Final Eight” game will be a one-off contest, with the winner advancing to the semifinals where it will take on Manchester United on Sunday.

After earning an impressive seventh-place finish in the Premier League, Wolves seeks to extend its season by winning its first European quarterfinal game in 48 years.

Sevilla is unbeaten in 19 games in all competition. The Spanish club won the Europa League each season between 2014 and 2016 and is keen to add triumph to its stirring run in this competition.

Here’s when and how to watch Wolves versus Sevilla:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com