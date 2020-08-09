Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Xander Bogaerts has been a man on a mission.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop entered Saturday night’s contest hitting an impressive .458 over his last eight games to go along with two home runs, three doubles and four RBIs and didn’t slow down.

Boston fell to the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat, but Bogaerts came away with another hit while finishing the night 1-for-2 with two walks.

After the game, NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Red Sox Hall of Famer Tim Wakefield discussed the 27-year-old’s recent offensive stretch. Check out what they had to say tonight in the clip above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images