Zack Godley Hopes To Bounce Back As Red Sox Go For Series Win Vs. Nationals

The Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win Sunday against the Washington Nationals.

Washington took the first game of the series Friday, but Boston bounced back with a win of their own Saturday.

Zack Godley takes the hill for the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon looking to earn his first win of the season.

Godley suffered a loss in his last appearance for Boston tossing 2 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 23 while allowing three earned runs and walking five walks.

