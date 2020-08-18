Zack Godley Takes Mound As Red Sox Look To Snap Eight-Game Losing Streak

The Boston Red Sox are slumping.

Boston enters Tuesday night’s series opener with the Philadelphia Phillies after losing each of its last eight games, including four-game sweeps at the hands of both the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees.

Zack Godley takes the mound for the Red Sox looking to get the squad back in the win column. Godley last took the bump for Boston on Aug. 12 in a losing effort against the Rays, giving up eight earned runs.

