Zdeno Chara Compliments Hurricanes After Bruins’ Series-Clinching Win

Zdeno Chara showed many signs of respect Wednesday after the Boston Bruins eliminated the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

Chara shared an embrace with Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amour after the game and continued to express his admiration for the organization while speaking with reporters following his team’s 2-1 win.

“First, I would like to express how good the Carolina Hurricanes – they are such a good hockey club,” Chara said in a video conference. “Well coached. They have obviously a very dangerous lineup. It was not easy to beat them. They are a very dangerous team.

“Just want to congratulate them on going to the playoffs and playing really hard. They’re very well coached and they work extremely hard,” Chara continued.

It’s those sorts of things which has led Chara to become one of the most well-respected players in the National Hockey League.

The Bruins, on the other hand, now await their second-round opponent.

Boston, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, will either face the Tampa Bay Lightning or Montreal Canadiens, who are fighting to stave off elimination against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.