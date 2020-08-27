Zdeno Chara Offers Simplest, Most-Accurate Assessment Of Bruins’ Blowout Loss

The Tampa Bay Lightning absolutely dominated the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

As such, Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was both simplistic and forthright in his assessment of Boston’s performance in the 7-1 defeat.

“We’re going to have to move on from this game. Obviously, not our best game,” Chara told reporters after the contest. “We realize that was one of those games that nobody wants to look at. Definitely something that we have to move forward from and get ready for the next one.”

The “next one” will come Friday night, with Game 4’s puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. It’ll be a huge game, obviously, but it’s especially important for the Bruins, who now trail the best-of-seven series 2-1 after dropping back-to-back decisions — one in overtime and the other in convincing fashion.

Boston presumably will lean heavily on its veteran-laden core, including Chara, as it looks to turn the page. Because while a 3-1 deficit wouldn’t necessarily be insurmountable, it only would put the Bruins’ backs more firmly against the wall.