The NBA bubble clearly is working.

The league announced there have been no positive COVID-19 tests for the third straight week in Orlando, Fla. The statement the NBA released Wednesday noted 343 players since the last results from July 29.

NBA and NBPA Announce COVID-19 Test Results pic.twitter.com/ZE2rbLBirq — NBPA (@TheNBPA) August 5, 2020

This certainly is good news, especially considering Florida is a mega hotspot for the coronavirus. The NBA’s results come a day after the state announced 5,495 new cases.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images