The NBA bubble clearly is working.
The league announced there have been no positive COVID-19 tests for the third straight week in Orlando, Fla. The statement the NBA released Wednesday noted 343 players since the last results from July 29.
This certainly is good news, especially considering Florida is a mega hotspot for the coronavirus. The NBA’s results come a day after the state announced 5,495 new cases.
