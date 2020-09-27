49ers Vs. Giants Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The San Francisco 49ers won their Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets, but certainly still lost quite a bit.

Quarterback Jimmy Garroppolo and defensive end Nick Bosa were among the Niners who went down on Sunday, and hopefully the team won’t see the same fate as they play another game at MetLife Stadium, this time facing the New York Giants.

The Giants (0-2) will have to overcome a major injury of their own with running back Saquon Barkley being out for the season with a torn ACL.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Livestream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images