49ers Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch Week 2 NFL Game Online

The San Francisco 49ers will make their way to the East Coast to face the New York Jets in a Week 2 clash.

Both teams are not only looking for their first win of the 2020 campaign, but also will be shorthanded.

The Niners will be without tight end George Kittle (sprained knee) while the Jets also have a depleted offense without running back Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) and receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring).

Which division will claim this week’s bragging rights?

Here’s how to watch 49ers-Jets online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images