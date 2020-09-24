Aces Vs. CT Sun Preview: Can Short-Handed Connecticut Win Game 3?

The Sun and Aces both look to seize the advantage in the series

The Connecticut Sun soon must do more with less again.

The Sun will face the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night in Bradenton, Fla., at IMG Academy in Game 3 of their WNBA playoff semifinals. The series is tied 1-1, and the winner of Game 3 will take a giant, potentially decisive step toward the WNBA Finals.

The Sun expect to be without star forward Alyssa Thomas, who exited Game 2 due to what the team fears is a dislocated shoulder. Her injury is a blow to the Sun, whom Thomas has led in the playoffs with 4.5 assists per game and was second on the team with per-game 6.8 rebounds.

Here’s how to watch Aces versus Sun.

When: Thursday, Sept. 24, at 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Online: FuboTV (free trial) | WatchESPN

Recent meetings
Prior to the Aces and Sun splitting the first two games of their WNBA playoff semifinals series, Las Vegas defeated Connecticut in both regular-season meetings.

Players to watch
Without Thomas, the Sun will rely increasingly on DeWanna Bonner, who averaged a team-high 19.7 points per game during the regular season.

Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson led all scorers with 19 and 29 points in Games 1 and 2, respectively.

