Aces Vs. CT Sun Preview: Connecticut Can Reach .500 For First Time In 2020

The Connecticut Sun almost have played themselves out of a hole.

The Sun will face the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday in a WNBA regular-season game between teams seemingly destined for the playoffs. The Sun are in seventh place in the WNBA standings and can reach the .500 mark for the first time this season with a win over the Aces. Las Vegas is tied for second in the standings and trails the league-leading Seattle Storm by only one game.

The Sun started the season 0-5 but have won eight of their last 12 games, including Tuesday’s win over the New York Liberty.

Here’s when and how to watch Aces versus Sun:

Las Vegas Aces (12-4) vs. Connecticut Sun (8-9)

When: Thursday, Sept. 3., at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Twitter

Recent meetings

The Aces beat the Sun 99-78 on Aug. 20 in the teams’ only meeting of the season.

Players to watch

DeWanna Bonner has registered two consecutive double-doubles, including her 27-point, 12-rebound effort against the Liberty.

Aces forward A’ja Wilson is second in the WNBA in scoring with 20.1 points, fifth in rebounds with 8.8 and third in blocks with 1.7 per game. She’ll be a handful for Connecticut.

