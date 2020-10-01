NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Predicts When 2021 Season Could Begin

For basketball fans, there’s nothing like the tradition of waking up on Christmas Day and knowing you have a full slate of NBA games waiting to distract you from your family.

But as we know, this year is going to be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And though it’s not completely ruled out yet, NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday shared we likely won’t have holiday games this year.

Silver preciously has said that Christmas Day was a target start day for the league’s new season, as the original goal of Dec. 1 seemed less likely by the hour.

In a media availability Wednesday, the commissioner said even Dec. 25 might be a little early.