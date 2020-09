Alex Verdugo is in the zone right now.

The 24-year-old Boston Red Sox outfielder wrapped up a 14-game hitting streak Aug. 26, but has bounced back with a brand new seven-game streak.

Verdugo extended it to seven in the team’s series opening 6-2-loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

For more on his recent offensive surge, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

