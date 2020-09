Alex Verdugo certainly is a highlight of the Boston Red Sox’s abbreviated 2020 season.

The outfielder, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers as the centerpiece of the Mookie Betts trade, has been good all year for Boston, but especially so in his last nine games.

Check out what Tom Caron, Jim Rice and Steve Lyons had to say about Verdugo’s recent tear on the “Red Sox Gameday Live” in the video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images